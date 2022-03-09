Sunday storms

Storms moved through the county, primarily to the north, Sunday evening. Here a picture at Botkinburg Foursquare Church looking north showing storm clouds to the north as an especially violent storm system moved through the Dennard area. While high winds caused some damage, no injuries were reported.

 Rocky Thomas / submitter

