Susie Edith Robertson

Susie Edith (Collins) Robertson, 89, of Greenbrier, Arkansas went to be with the Lord, Monday, December 20, 2021. Just two days shy of her 90th birthday. She was born on December 22, 1931 in Mayflower, Arkansas to the late Ben and Etta (Stephens) Collins. She married her husband of 71 years, Calvin Robertson on November 17, 1947 in Guy, Arkansas and settled in Greenbrier.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, 2 brothers; Jerl and Bernard Collins, 3 sisters; Lois Aycock, Gladys Bohannon and Marie Davis.
Edith was a strong and hardworking lady who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart. She worked for Baldwin Piano for over 18 years until the plant closed. Edith then started spending time doing what she loved, raising a huge garden and Border collie puppies. She also helped her husband on the farm raising cattle and baling hay.
Left to cherish Edith’s memory are her 2 daughters; Susie (Ronnie) Bonds of Clinton, Debra (Rocky) Harvey, of Greenbrier, one son, Ronnie (Susan) Robertson of Hot Springs, grandchildren; Nina (Kevin) Baker of Clinton, Phillip (Heather) Bonds of Conway, Asa Harvey of Greenbrier, and Drew (Kiah) Harvey of Grovetown, Georgia, great grandchildren; Kelsey (Jordan) Keathley of Gravel Ridge, Blake Baker of Searcy, Andrew (Jennifer) Baker of North Little Rock and Zaylei Harvey of Grovetown, Georgia, and 2 great-great grandchildren; Saylor Keathley and Bo Baker, one brother, Wendell Collins of Mayflower and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Funeral services were Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 1:00pm at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
To express condolences online please visit; roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
