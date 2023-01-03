Judge H. G. Foster swears in newly-elected Fairfield Bay city officials on Sunday, Jan. 1. Pictured are City Council Member Bella Comas (left), City Council Member Ruth Krotz, Judge Foster and Mayor Jackie Sikes after they took their oaths of office and were sworn in.
Swearing in
- By JIM LITES / Special to the Van Buren County Democrat
