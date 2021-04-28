Memory is an interesting thing. From the most vivid of memories to the faintest, you never know when they are going to surface. Or what emotions they might stir up. In some of the most insignificant moments, a sound or an image can stir the strongest of emotions.
I still remember the first time I saw the movie “Jaws.” The movie awakened a real fear of creatures that lie below the surface. In the first movie of the franchise, a beautiful day at the beach turns to terror when a shark attacks a young boy. The image of the chaos on the beach following the shark attack etched in my memory. Those images were the source of many nightmares and gripping fear. It wasn’t too long before fear and anxiety transitioned to irrational actions. Feelings of terror settled in my stomach when I jumped into a pool, walked on the beach, and even while taking a bath.
It is not uncommon for feelings of fear and anxiety to become irrational. It would be a few years later before those fears began to subside. To my knowledge, I have never met anyone who has ever experienced a shark attack. Furthermore, I have never met anyone who knew anyone who was ever attacked by a shark. Despite the evidence to the contrary, the fear of a shark sneaking up on me in a chlorinated pool remained with me. Years later, images of large bodies of water or the ocean still trigger those same feelings in my stomach.
Psychologists would refer to the body of water as an “emotional trigger.” Emotional triggers happen when we see people, hear certain words, experience situations, or an environment that stir uncomfortable feelings. Emotional triggers can often cause you to experience feelings of anger, hot flashes, sweats, elevated heart rate, feelings of nausea, and more.
Emotional triggers happen when we must confront opposing beliefs and values. They can also happen when an image is associated with past trauma (as in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD), and to preserve our ego. Think of an ego as your sense of self that you have developed over time. When that sense of self is challenged it can trigger an emotion of self-preservation.
These feelings might sound familiar and if so you are in good company. Everyone has an emotional trigger of some sort. You are not alone. The next time these feelings begin to stir, take a moment and be present with them. Pay attention to the way your body is responding at the moment. Make sure you take the time to allow yourself to feel.
Take time to acknowledge who or what it was that triggered the emotion. Try and pinpoint what it was that triggered the reaction. Keeping track of emotional triggers will help you identify situations to avoid.
Triggers, like memories, can pop up when you least expect them. They are often uncomfortable and can stir very hurtful emotions. In those moments, take a breath, take a break, and take an inventory of what you are feeling in the moment.
Finally, emotional triggers are there to remind us of all the things we have overcome. I am proud to report that today, I can take a swim in Greers Ferry Lake. I swim with confidence that a shark is not looming below the surface. Growth happens, and though the feelings never go away, they can become easier to cope with over time.
