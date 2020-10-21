Winner!

Loretta Schroeder proudly shows off her winnings! She won the carryover pot for best loser (over $25) for her weight loss for the week. Loretta is proud to be a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). TOPS #450 meets every Thursday at First United Methodist Church starting at 9 a.m. TOPS welcomes new members who want to lose weight sensibly. For additional information contact Loretta at 501-548-5150