Loretta Schroeder proudly shows off her winnings! She won the carryover pot for best loser (over $25) for her weight loss for the week. Loretta is proud to be a member of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). TOPS #450 meets every Thursday at First United Methodist Church starting at 9 a.m. TOPS welcomes new members who want to lose weight sensibly. For additional information contact Loretta at 501-548-5150

