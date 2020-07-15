Let’s set the stage here by stating I don’t care how you feel about Roger Stone getting a presidential pardon. The man was down (as they say) for seven felony counts and was looking at 40 months. This won’t happen to him now, he was pardoned.
As the regular readers of this space know (and the rest are about to find out) I work with felons. It’s a calling, where I go into state prison as a religious volunteer and ... well I’m just there for them.
As an aside here, I haven’t been in for awhile, not since late-March. I’m sure you’ve heard but there’s this pandemic thing going around. I miss it, I miss going in and being that sort of free-form minister. Just to be clear it’s not like being the minister at your typical local church, it’s a whole different scene. I could, here, go on with the differences but, just like Roger Stone, that’s not the point of this column.
Okay wait, I have to invoke Stone again. He was granted a pardon, the story went, because he was old and prison would be hard on him, and he was granted a pardon because the charges were marginal at best.
And here I need you to take a step back from the politics of the thing and consider that previous statement. In fact, let’s break it down: What he did wasn’t worth going to prison over so he got pardoned.
I hadn’t been doing the prison ministry thing very long when I met a guy about my age who was back in prison having committed a parole violation (keep reading). And speaking broadly, this was a prison inmate after all, this was one of the good guys. He wasn’t playing the game, hanging around and talking about how much drugs he used to sell or people he used to threaten or anything like that. He was pretty low-key, knew the Bible well and was a good guy to have in any classroom setting.
He was keeping it quiet, wanting to get his time in so he could go back to his family. He talked about helping his mother a lot.
He was in because he’d going out fishing with a buddy and they took his truck. Tackle boxes in the back and he got pulled over, as happens, a turn signal or something. A felon on parole so they searched the truck and, sunufagun, there in the bottom of his buddy’s tackle box was a gun, some ol’ pistol some guys might have in their tackle box. It was enough to get him a violation, and he was back in jail that evening. Such is the life.
His buddy felt terrible about forgetting about the gun, but “What are you going to do?” he said to me. Just do your time, keep your head down and get out when the time comes.
And what’s the difference between Roger Stone and the parole violator? (Leaving aside the “Choice of friends” joke.)
When Gerald Ford pardoned Richard Nixon a suit was filed which made it all the way to the Supreme Court. The court upheld that it was proper to issue the pardon (breaking down a long opinion into just a few words here) because to not pardon Nixon would be to throw the country into turmoil if a trial took place.
Translation: Two levels of law exist in this country, the law for those at the top of the food chain, and the law for the rest of us. Nixon, top of the food chain, Stone, ditto, guy doing time ‘cause a fishing buddy had a tackle box gun? Nope, not top of the food chain.
And don’t get me wrong. We have people in jail, prison, now, right now, and we can sleep better with them behind bars. Bad terrible people who turned out mean, crooked and dangerous. I’ve met a few and they’re no joke. We need prisons, we need bars and guards between us and them.
I lost track of the tackle box guy. Prison shuffle pulled him in one direction, me in another, and they discourage the whole pen pal thing anyway. I’d like to think he’s doing okay, helping Mom out with whatever and going fishing when there’s time (and checking tackle boxes before he goes).
If I’m right, he did his time for what he did wrong and that’s behind him. If he’d live higher on the food chain his story would be different. I have to question the fairness of a system which works that way.
