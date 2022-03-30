A few weeks ago I was given a rare opportunity to hear from former President Bill Clinton at an event at the Clinton School. President Clinton spoke for nearly two hours, highlighted several of the key achievements of his presidency, and shared stories highlighting the importance of public service. Throughout the course of his presentation, the former president’s ability to recall historical moments with such clarity, as if he had just recently left office a few weeks ago impressed me.
The former president held office when congress was still able to rally together in a bipartisan fashion to accomplish things for the country. He was the last president that successfully passed a balanced federal budget. Gone are the days where such bipartisan efforts are the rule rather than the exception. Towards the end of his speech, he said something that has remained with me. When asked to share the most important life lesson for students to remember, Clinton said, “Relationships are important, no one ever says when they get to the end of their life, ‘I wish I would have spent more time at work.’” Those words resonated with me in many ways. Maybe it is the season of life, I find myself in or the regrets I have for things I have missed along the way.
Work has been a refuge for me for as long as I can remember. Even as a kid, work was the one place where I always felt a strong sense of affirmation. It was impressed on me that work and having a job was equivalent to responsibility and that was the key ingredient to success. There was a raw sense of pride that I felt when I received a paycheck and was able to contribute to my own expenses. Over the years, those lessons and rewards of hard work have stayed with me. The ethic of work was so impressed upon me in my youth that even as an adult I find balance a difficult thing to find.
Last weekend my search for balance led me to the banks of the Little Red down at the Johnson Hole. Fishing pole in the water, nothing really biting, and just taking the day in with my parents. We were passing the time in between casts when dad says, “we need to do this more often.” He lamented on the days when I was a kid and these outings were more of a regular thing. As he said that, the words of the former president reverberated in my mind.
I scrambled to find a reason why I do not take advantage of the down time that I have more often, I didn’t come up with much. It occurred to me that down time is a luxury in my life. I fill my days with projects, fulfilling obligations at work, and household chores. I am not satisfied unless I am busy. The feeling and sense of urgency to be productive is so strong that it is difficult to shut my mind off to relax. It is a personal issue that seems to haunt me and I often wonder if I am the only one.
The truth is I have sacrificed relationships and family time in the name of work responsibilities. When things are going south in my personal relationships, work has always been the refuge I turn to feel better about the things that are not as I hoped they would be. Maybe this rant and reflection is better served for personal time or worth the time, you have spent in conversation with me this week. You know, we are just talking.
Time is a commodity that we all have a limited amount of. The trick is setting priorities and balancing work and family life in a much more efficient way. If you have figured out the trick to solving that one, applaud thyself. Avoiding that difficult reflection at life’s end about how we spent our time is a lifelong process I suppose. I find myself needing to continue to figure out how to balance work-family-and now school. I will get to figuring that out when I have time.
