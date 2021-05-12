Tammy Renee Sutterfield, 57, of Shirley, Arkansas went home to be with Jesus on April 30, 2021.
Tammy was born to Bennie and Anna Mae (Bolden) Johnson on February 4, 1964 in Heber Springs, Arkansas.
She married her life-long partner and love of her life, James Sutterfield, on April 2, 1988 at Davis Special Church in Shirley, Arkansas.
Tammy enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, going to church and fishing. She was a member of Shirley First Baptist Church.
Tammy is survived by her husband, James Sutterfield and her dog “Pepper” of the home, one sister, Terri Boone (Don) of Fairfield Bay, one brother, David Johnson (Rebecca) of Shirley, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Shirley First Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Bradford Cemetery in Shirley.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.