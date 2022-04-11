LOCUST GROVE — Jeff Taylor led the only lap that counted at the end Sunday at Batesville Motor Speedway as he overtook Roger Witt at the finish line to win the IMCA modified feature in spectacular fashion.
Witt started up front in his Number 18 modified and controlled the pace the entire way, building nearly a half-straightaway lead until caution was called coming to the white flag for a stalled car in Turn 1. That brought the small eight-car field back together for a green-white-checker restart with Witt up front along with Taylor and Wayne Brooks directly behind him in the second row.
Brooks started to apply the pressure on the outside, which caused Witt to react by moving up the track. That gave Taylor an opening on the inside coming to the checkered flag. Taylor got inside of Witt and beat him to the line by half a car length.
"He was leading, and doing what he had to do to try and keep Brooks off of him," Taylor said. "I just had a bird's eye view in the groove there. We were all so close, it was good tight racing. It was exciting - definitely a close finish there."
For Witt, who is no stranger to victory lane himself in the modified division, it was a disappointing second-place finish after appearing to have the race in hand prior to the yellow.
"We just got loose on that last lap," Witt said. "Jeff got by me right at the end. It's just one of those deals, but we've got a fast car, and we have some great people behind us. We just have to get rid of this bad luck."
Brooks finished third while John Waugh took fourth. Drake Findley completed the top five.
The Sunday victory capped a successful weekend for Taylor, who also won in West Plains, Mo. on Saturday from a 12th-place starting position. That gives the Batesville driver three wins early in the 2022 season. Taylor credits the early success to his new Shaw chassis which he says is one of the fastest cars he's ever driven.
"It feels great," Taylor said. "This is a new car, new deal. It's really starting to show it's strength. It's a pretty good little hot rod."
Rose Bud's Brad Hartwick took the win in the IMCA stock car division over Peyton Taylor and teammate Hayden Hartwick. Hometown Batesville driver David Hagler won in the hobby-stock division over Joe Payne and Destiny Brooks. The cruiser class ended up a two-car dual with Curtis Hess taking the win over Billy Tedder.
This Friday at Batesville Motor Speedway will be a points night for the modified, stock, hobby and cruiser classes as well as a special appearance from the POWRi super stocks.
