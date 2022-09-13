Ted Rowe, 95, of Clinton, Arkansas, was born on Oct. 20, 1926, to the late Raudy D. and Lucille Mae (Oliver) Rowe in Seminole, Oklahoma, and passed from this life on Sept. 6, 2022, in Clinton, Arkansas. He was a part of America’s greatest generation, a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served his country in active duty during WWII. Ted was a Christian and member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton, Arkansas.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Eldine, Clois, Colleen and Norma Jean.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 75 years, Marie (Hale) Rowe of Clinton, Arkansas; his daughter, Renae Jorgensen and husband Stan of Little Rock, Arkansas; his son, Steve Rowe and wife Ula May of Yellville, Arkansas; his son, Keith Rowe and wife Shelly of Midwest City, Oklahoma; and his son, Joel Rowe and wife Becky from Newnan, Georgia; his seven grandchildren, Jason Rowe, Colin Jorgensen and wife Eve, Jordan Rowe, Noah Rowe, Josanna Rowe, Luke Rowe, and Eden Rowe; and his three great-grandchildren, Janson Rowe, Hank Jorgensen and Suzy Jorgensen.
Visitation was on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment was at Quattlebaum Cemetery in Bee Branch, Arkansas.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to First Baptist Church of Clinton, Arkansas, or Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab in Clinton, Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.