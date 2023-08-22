The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be closing one lane of the Highway 25 bridge across Greers Ferry Dam from 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 until 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 for routine maintenance.
Traffic lights will be positioned at each end of the dam and cones will direct traffic around the work zones.
If you are traveling in the area, please obey traffic signals and drive cautiously around equipment and work crews. Motorists should plan alternate routes and allow extra time to reach their destinations.
The closure is being coordinated with emergency services and law enforcement agencies.
Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regret any inconvenience this may cause and ask for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete.
For more information contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416 or stop by the office near the dam on Highway 25, three miles north of Heber Springs.
Recreation information can be found on the internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil.
