Teresa Ann (Tyree) Smith, 63, of Clinton, Arkansas, was born on May 17, 1959, in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Thomas Vollen and Georgie Ann (Sloan) Tyree and returned to her Lord and Savior on Feb. 24, 2023, in Little Rock Arkansas. Teresa was adored by her husband and entire family. She was deeply loved by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jackie Vollen Tyree.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Randy Smith; her children, Cora Grace Hart (Brandon), Ethan Smith, Evan Sloan Smith; five grandchildren, Gavin Pierce, Judah Smith, Jackson Smith, Rowan Smith, Harrison James Hart; four siblings, Barry Tyree (Sandy), Donnie Tyree (Kathy), Peggy Grubbs, Tammy Neal; a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation was from 5-7 p.m. on Friday March 3, 2023, at the Clinton Church of Christ. Funeral services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the church. Interment will follow at Huie Cemetery in Clinton.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
