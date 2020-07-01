Terry Lynn Lee, age 60, of Greers Ferry, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord June 26, 2020, doing what he loved, logging. Terry was born in Clinton, Arkansas, June 10, 1960, to Lonnie and Neda Lee. He spent his life logging. Terry was many things: a logger, a hunter, but mostly he was a family man. He loved his family above all else. He loved traveling with his wife, logging with his son, talking to his daughter, and playing with his granddaughters. His work ethic was matched by none. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family, to provide every need and want. He was kind and generous, the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. He was a tough man with a gentle spirit. He was quick to tell you he loved you. His family never doubted his love for them. He was and is deeply loved, and will be missed beyond measure.
He is survived by his wife Ebbie Lee, daughter Sarah Lee Hutchins (Justin), son Justin Lee, granddaughter Harper Lee Hutchins, granddaughter Isabella Rose Lee, granddaughter Lacy McKenzie Baker. Brothers Bobby Lee, Roger Lee, and Richard Lee. Sisters Kay Branscum, Jan Stubbs, Freda Wilson, Dandra Bowen, and Tangie Callahan, and countless family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Neda Lee and mother and father in law Ebb and Betty Gentry.
Pallbearers: Randy Verser, Tommy Condrey, Tyrel McKinney, Randy Cooper, David (Courtney) Stracener, Gerald Bailey.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Lee, Roger Lee, Randy Verser, Brady Smith, Jerry Robins, and Scooter Keith.
Services will be held at Shiloh Crossroads Cemetery Monday, June 29th. Visitation for family only will be at 12:00 pm. Visitation for the public will be at 1:00 pm. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm with internment immediately following at Crossroads Cemetery.
We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 66 percent of facility capacity at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.