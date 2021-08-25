Well gosh what a great week. And by “great week” I mean “what a good time to be sarcastic” as in “I’ve been sick.”
Not, and here’s the good news, sick with the thing. Truly, of course, good news there. We all at this point know someone, some family, some friends, who’ve had to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and thank God, truly, that didn’t hit our household.
No, out minding my own business, dealing with the world, and I came down with a cold.
Here’s where this gets interesting: A cold, especially in its early stages, has symptoms which have a lot in common with COVID-19. So you can imagine, especially when you have the kind of job which puts you out in public and dealing with a lot of people in a week, that morning you wake up with a sore throat and the voice in your heads says, “Oh no!”
You might, if you remember a column written some time around April last year where I described getting tested for COVID-19 at the health department. Man, that seems like a lifetime ago. The health emergency had only been in place since March and vaccines were still off in the future. But I had the wake-up-with-a-sore-throat thing, the same voice in my head, and that time, back in those olden days of 2020, made a trip over to the Health Department to get checked.
You may recall the reporting at the time: Wait a few days and the results came back – I was fine.
Like most everybody else I was tested a couple more times since then. Symptoms, concern, and a trip to an office. At this point you can get results in just a few minutes when you go in for testing. And still I’ve managed to dodge the COVID-19 bullet to date. I’m not bragging, I’m vaccinated, and careful, all masks and hand cleaner, but I’m not bragging, just fortunate. With that said, wake up and something doesn’t feel right, “Oh no!”
That was Wednesday.
But now we can test at home. The kits are on the shelves at most pharmacies and super-easy to use. This was what I wanted to share with you, the relative ease of self-testing. (Although as an aside, it’s so very easy to get tested. A quick internet search for “Covid testing near me” will get you all sorts of resources, including phone numbers and websites, for drive-up testing with fairly quick results return.)
The kits aren’t super expensive, about $25 for two in a box. And testing yourself is only slightly harder than making coffee, and less tricky than frying an egg over-easy. (In fairness, I’m awful in the kitchen.)
You get a card-booklet soft of affair, a swab, and a little vial of fluid. I’m not going to get into the real nuts-and-bolts of using the kit. I started to, but then it occurred that you would be taking medical advice from me, which I would never do, plus your kit might be slightly different than ours and I didn’t want to induce confusion.
But things run around where you put the drops in a hole in the card, the same place the swab winds up (and isn’t it interesting that in 2021 putting a swab up your nose is considered a fairly ordinary experience?), you close the card on the swab and wait to see what the test strip on the front tells you. One stripe you’re okay, two stripes you’re likely COVID-19 infected – call your doctor.
That’s it.
I don’t know where you’re at with frying eggs, but for me breakfast is a lot harder and has a lot more steps.
