A wave of nostalgia came over me last week after a childhood friend shared a picture of our elementary school playground on Facebook. The smells and the sounds of Gocio Elementary seemed to resurface as if they were just a day old. The picture triggered memories from former classmates and created a virtual class reunion.
As a child, there was nothing like that First Day of School. The first day was a time for a fresh start, new teachers, and most of all that first-day outfit. This year that first-day feeling wasn’t quite the same for many parents across the district including me. All of us are feeling a little uncertain as we embark on this new journey together. Parents, students, teachers, administrators, and staff have launched into uncharted waters on what promises to be a unique ride if anything.
A few weeks ago I attended an orientation for digital learning by the Clinton School District. During the course of the orientation, the amount of work and planning that is being done behind the scenes became clear. Technology staff has had to work overtime to create the infrastructure needed to deliver learning virtually. Teachers are preparing to engage virtually and in person. The administration has had to make critical choices in the last few months shooting at a moving target. All have worked tirelessly to create an equitable learning environment for all children.
To the parents gathered in the auditorium, Superintendent Chalk said, “We are in unprecedented times, so we ask for your patience as we continue to learn together.” These are difficult times and we could all use a little patience. The patience being called for by the superintendent has been extended to parents and students as we all make adjustments to this temporary way of doing life. The words from Superintendent Chalk were echoed throughout the night from the district’s other administrators.
What is evident is that those carrying the heaviest weight of these shifting times are the teachers. The implementation of a new learning system has seemed to add to an already heavy workload. Educators are working tirelessly to continue to deliver an equitable learning environment for all students all while implementing this new learning system. The heavier workload is leaving many teachers feeling added stress and anxiety. Let’s not forget that many also have school-age children who are making their own adjustments.
In our current cultural climate, there is so much that seems to polarize us. One thing that we can all agree on is that teachers are the pillars of our society. We entrust our children to them every day to not only shape their minds but their character. Congress might still be confused about whether or not they are essential workers but we know better. The teachers in our school districts are more than educators, they are family, friends, and neighbors.
Mustafa Kemal Ataturk once said, “A good teacher is like a candle, it consumes itself to light the way for others.” The candle being carried by our teachers must feel like it is burning rapidly at both ends yet they continue to shine. Supporting and encouraging our educators is a communal responsibility that each of us should embrace. Thank you to all of our teachers who are doing an amazing job navigating these times.
