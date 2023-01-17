Van Gogh once said: “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
I was fortunate this week to attend the 2023 Winter Municipal League conference. As I visited with other attendees I heard about so many wonderful things happening in this great state that I felt empowered by all the possibilities. The coming together of like-minded people and sharing ideas is so powerful.
The learning, sharing, and fellowship form a strong foundation for us to take home and build upon to make things better in our community. Attending functions like this also gives the event planners the opportunity to celebrate successes with cities across the state. I agree wholeheartedly with Henry Ford when he said, “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.”
Have you ever struggled with a group of people from your work, your church, your family, or maybe an organization that you like to volunteer for that either has too many chiefs and nothing gets done or everyone has a different idea and there is nothing but talk and no action? I’m a doer and this is so frustrating. I met and talked with so many people that have figured out how to motivate and get everyone heading in the right direction that I wondered what they were doing that made this work for them. Then it hit me, they just never give up.
I don’t give up, but believe me when I say that there are times when I want to. “Believe you can and you’re halfway there.” Unknown. That’s where you start, then you give it your very best shot, and if it works, celebrate. If it doesn’t, regroup, rethink, and retry. “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” Thomas Edison.
Your kindness challenge for this week, for always, is to never give up. A tall order perhaps but if it’s truly worth doing then don’t give up. Think about the many successful people that you know. Did they make mistakes? Did they have to regroup and try again? Most certainly they did probably more times than they care to count. Where would we be if we didn’t have people like Thomas Edison who had several failures? A little piece of trivia, Thomas Edison made 1,000 unsuccessful attempts at inventing the light bulb before he got it right. When you never give up think of all the possibilities and the lives you could change and help. Think about the successes you can have with your job, your relationships with others, and yourself. The struggle will be worth the success, and one day you will thank yourself.
