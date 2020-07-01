A friend of mine comes to mind every year around this time.
He was a Vietnam veteran, in the late 60’s when he found himself in the Army and going out on patrols – as was the nature of being infantry in Vietnam in those years.
He doesn’t talk about it a lot, really not much at all. And some don’t. I know my father never spoke about his World War II experiences until much later in life. You don’t see that as much any more, in this era of self-casting and social media grandstanding, of brand development and recognition, but there is is: Was a time when men came back from the stuff and didn’t talk about it.
When he does talk about it, and it’s briefly when he does, it’s a short conversation and seems to be centered on what it was like to be out in the jungle in the dark. It’s understandable this would lock into awareness, being a kid, at war, out in somebody else’s jungle and, sure, scared.
Fear, let’s not kid ourselves, is probably something we should admit to more then we do. While our history has our founding fathers, signers of the Declaration of Independence as brave, resolute men who marched up and signed, it’s hard to imagine them doing so without some fear. They were, after all, declaring independence from a global power, and they had something to lose. They were successful businessmen with holdings and more to the point families, which would be lost if things didn’t go according to the hoped-for plan.
At the same time I can recall events from my own military service, those moments where you had to step up and deal with the mayhem of the moment, and you would at least appear resolute. Inside, not so much maybe, but to those around you, and those around you to you, the brave faces, dealing with whatever was in front of you, square jawed.
And it wasn’t because you were defending freedom or liberty or something like that, it was because you didn’t want to let the rest of the guys down. And I have to believe as those men lined up to sign the declaration it was something like that: Internal fear and an external squared jaw, something which had to be done, pros and cons weighed a long time before that moment because at that moment was the reason you were there, so you signed, bet the farm.
Out there in some dark jungle, like my friend.
And I think about him this time of year because he has to go inside. The fireworks, you see, he just ... he just can’t.
We’re fond, in our national story, of telling of the sacrifices which have been made. And we should tell those stories, the fact that this nation of laws became so because of the people, of we the people, did things which had to be done, picking up scars along the way. My concern is, bringing it up here, is that the sacrifice stories are of those who did the big things, the major things, the chest-full-of-medals thing and we miss those who did the comparatively small things, those things easy enough to miss.
Like a tour overseas and now you can’t watch fireworks, can’t stand to be around it. No medal for that, but it’s something pinned to you.
Let’s, this weekend, as we celebrate the big things, and have the big events those things deserve, recall those who’ve done the smaller things, who didn’t get a medal but sure got something stuck to them. We can recall that the rockets red glare, while a swell way to light up a night sky, cost something.
And for that cost: Independence. Happy Independence Day.
