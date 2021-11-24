LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston welcomes you to enjoy the tradition of the Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony 5:30 p.m. Saturday, December 4.
The Ceremony will follow Little Rock’s Big Jingle Jubilee on Capitol Avenue. KTHV Channel 11 Evening Anchor Marlisa Goldsmith will emcee the ceremony. There will be performances by Saint Mark’s Baptist Church Choir, the Catholic High JROTC, Santa Claus, and more.
Following the ceremony, the public is invited inside the Capitol to view the Christmas decorations, visit Santa in his workshop, and shop in the Capitol Gift Shop. The 2021 Capitol Christmas Ornament will be available for purchase.
The Arkansas State Capitol Christmas Lighting Ceremony is a family-friendly event that is open to the public.
