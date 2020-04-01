I recently read that an observant Jew will recite a minimum of one hundred (yes, you read that right!) blessings, daily. Blessings are offered before meals, during the meals (for different tastes and smells), and at the end of a meal. There are blessings that are offered at various times throughout the day. There are blessings offered to begin that day and to end the day.
The writer of the book I was reading explained that the prescription of reciting one hundred blessings daily began in the days of King David. During David’s reign, a horrific plague fell upon the people of Israel. Some historians have concluded that at least one hundred Israelites were dying each day. It was then that a council of rabbis, in an attempt to counteract the plague, prescribed that the Israelites recite one hundred blessings each day. Each recited blessing was an expression of the Israelite’s gratitude and thanksgiving to Yahweh. Jewish tradition teaches that as the Israelites obeyed the directive and recited the blessings, the plague ceased … immediately.
So that you’ll not misunderstand, please read the following sentences very carefully! I’m not offering a cure for any sickness or disease you may be experiencing. And although I wish I could, I’m not offering a guarantee that a repetition of blessings and expressions of gratitude will cause God to immediately and instantaneously stop COVID-19. To be sure, I’m fully confident that God could immediately eliminate the spread of COVID-19, without even speaking a word. But I’m just as confident that even if He chooses not to, He’s given us an incredible opportunity that we should seize: the opportunity to praise Him and thank Him, regardless of the situation we’re dealing with.
Paul reminds us of this truth: “Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus.” Even in these unprecedented times, the uncertainties we’re struggling with, the astronomical unemployment rate, and the inconveniences this crisis has created, we have much to bless God for. For example, we’re blessed to live in the greatest nation on the globe. There are medical resources and facilities that much of the world isn’t blessed with. We have access to food, medicines, fuel for our vehicles. We have family and friends who support us and whom we can support. The leaders of our nation, state, and community, are acting wisely and not panicked. And above all, in this time when so many things seem to be “spinning” out of control, we can thankful that our God isn’t A.W.O.L. and has complete control over everything and everyone.
Without a doubt, when we get on the other side of this difficult time, we, as a nation, state, community, and the Body of Christ as a whole, will bless, praise, and thank The Father – and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. But as Followers of Jesus, let’s commit ourselves to thank, bless, and praise God now, by faith. Let’s prophesy our gratitude and praise by speaking blessing now … and later. Let’s not wait until this is all over to give our Father the blessing and praise that He worthy of … always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.