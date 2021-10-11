The family was asleep in their home which was heated by a wall heater. Ronnie roused when he heard a crackling sound. The dog is scratching in the trash, he thinks. He’ll take care of that at getting up time. Wait! The dog begins barking and he gets up to check things out. The house is burning, apparently beginning at the heater. With much scrambling and urgency, the six family members escape their burning home. Later as they look around and assess the great damage from fire, smoke and water, the family Bible which lay close to the origin of the fire, is found dry and only slightly charred on one edge although most of the house and its contents are destroyed. It seems Someone was pointing to the value of this Book and the durability of its words of eternal life and God’s care and love for the Stephens Family and all families. “Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away” (Matthew 24:35).
The Creator governs in omnipotence and His Word is not just paper and ink but is “quick [alive and life-giving], and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12). God spoke most of creation into existence but the first man, from whom we descended, He formed by His tender, loving hands, breathed life into him and began to speak to him and us.
The first couple sinned and brought the penalty of death upon all but God would send a Savior to die in our stead and reconcile us to Him and give back life. For hundreds of years men waited for the Redeemer while worshipping in ceremonial types and shadows of the Sacrifice to come. Finally, John the Baptist introduced Him and, as Jesus started His ministry, He said, “The words that I speak unto you, they are spirit and they are life” (John 6:63). He counseled hearers to let His words sink deep into their beings.
Jesus is God’s Word embodied. In Him “are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge” (Colossians 2:3), truths which set souls free. “God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him” (Acts 10:38). He died and rose and God’s saving plan is complete. He is impartial. “Whosoever believeth in Him shall receive remission of sins” (Acts 10:43).
Hear, believe, repent and be baptized. “Whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Romans 10:13). “How shall they hear without a preacher” (Romans 10:14)? God is sending preachers “unto the uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8) with the message of the Book and they do miracles and healings like Jesus did. They face persecution, martyrdom and imprisonment but “the word of God is not bound” (2 Timothy 2:9) and persecution spreads the Word as believers flee. “So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please …” (Isaiah 55:11). God spoke to a prophet, “Make it plain” (Habakkuk 2:2) so that all can understand and live by its direction. The Book speaks our salvation and healing. It’s our treasure!
