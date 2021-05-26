As Foster Care Awareness Month comes to a close, The CALL in Van Buren County is looking for local church contacts. These “Church Advocates” would serve a key role in The CALL’s mission to serve local children and youth in foster care and the families who care for them.
“We recently learned that Van Buren County was one of the four fastest growing rural counties for The CALL in Arkansas last year,” County Coordinator James Tucker said. “The CALL alone isn’t enough to answer to this growing need. We believe that scripture teaches that the Christian community through the local church is the answer. That is essentially the heart of The CALL’s mission to educate, equip and encourage the Christian community to provide a future and a hope for children in foster care in Arkansas.”
Church Advocates help fulfill the model outlined in the New Testament.
Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world. James 1:27
Local volunteer Becky Wood serves as the Church Advocate for Southside Baptist Church. “Being a volunteer for The CALL for almost 10 years has been an indescribable blessing to me,” Wood said. “I believe strongly that every child deserves a safe, loving home. I hope others will consider supporting The CALL in this way!”
The CALL hopes to have a Church Advocate in every congregation of any size in Van Buren County. Ideally, this person would be someone other than the Pastor, and would be able to communicate through phone, email, text and Facebook. The Church Advocate would encourage foster families who are within their congregations, they would promote events and information meetings organized by the CALL, and they would serve as a resource about The CALL to their church members.
“Being a Church Advocate for The CALL means being the hands and feet of Christ right here in my community,” said Amanda Berger, Church Advocate at Grace Church. “I want to be a bridge between my church and The CALL with love, support and prayer for local foster families.”
“Our state-wide initiative for The CALL this year is “More Than Enough,” said Tucker. “With the growing need, the goal of having more than enough foster homes, more than enough involved churches, more than enough volunteers and resources can seem like a daunting goal. But if we’ve learned anything this past year, it’s that we serve a God who is more than enough, and He will help us rise to this challenge. Church Advocates are a key part of what we do.”
To find out more about how to become a Church Advocate for your congregation, or to receive login information for The CALL’s next online ZOOM Fostering and Adoption information meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10, call 501-554-3003 or email VanBurenCounty @TheCALLinARkansas.org. You can also reach The CALL by mail at PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
