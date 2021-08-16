Is it okay if I not talk about vaccines or viruses or government or any of those other important topics in this space?
Don’t get me wrong, my byline, hence my effort, will be attached to stories about these things in other places in this paper, but for the moment let’s just give it a rest. Other things, after all, are important to other people. It’s back to school week after all, and pictures of the children heading out the door for this year or that of their studies are all over the place.
Lots of pictures of those children starting their senior year of high school. I know for those students it’s just another day in the office, twelfth year of school, just like all those other years. It’s funny because even as we tell them how it’s an important transition time I’m not sure it’s fully appreciated.
My first day of my last senior year was about this date in 1972. I know, right? This was in Pennsylvania and the school year started in early September. Fall comes a little earlier up that way, so I expect it was chillier than it is in Arkansas on its first day, probably wetter as well.
Televisions had three channels, four if you bought the little box to plug in so you could pick up VHF signals. If you had that box you could watch roller derby on Saturday nights. Polyester was a really popular fabric.
The cool kids made enough money working summers to buy used muscle cars, mid-60s GTOs and Camaros, some were able to get lesser vehicles, old Corvairs or Ramblers or whatever, the rest of us rode the school bus. Some of those kids would wrap those muscle cars around a pole in the months to come. Drivers Ed classes would show movies shot documentary style of bloody car wrecks (with real bodies) to show us the importance of not crashing — so we had that to look forward to, there in the early fall chill, waiting for the bus that first morning.
I didn’t know anybody. We’d moved the summer before and I’d only lived in the neighborhood a few weeks before school started. Well, to be fair, I knew a few people, kind of. I’d always been a gregarious type, so I’d started some conversations.
When you’re a high school senior group identity is real important, or at least was then, so getting plugged in was important. There were something like 1,000 kids in my class so it was easy enough to get some conversations going, make some friends. Before the year was out I’d made a few pals.
What I didn’t know, waiting there that morning of the first day, was in about a year I would be taking the train downtown to swear into the Navy. My senior year neighborhood barely got a year out of me before I took off for other places, riding steel on an ocean.
A year earlier was just another day at the office, hop the bus and wind up in a classroom, my twelfth year. If you’d said “A year from now….” to me, swathed in polyester and waiting for the bus, I’d of thought you were talking a long time away.
But then television only had three channels, four if you bought the little box. I had no idea what was coming, none of us did.
