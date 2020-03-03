My first car was a 1962 Rambler, a, I beg your pardon, Rambler Ambassador. I was working at a gas station at the time – back when high-schoolers working at a gas station were a regular thing. The guy had pulled in to get gas (this is back when somebody pumped the gas for you, namely a high school kid, namely me) and we got to talking. He offered me the car for $25.
That’s not a typo, $25. It was 1972 and those sort of deals, especially on 1962 Ramblers, were out there.
Excited at having found I could afford on a pump-jockey’s salary, I bought the thing. Back then, a gas station, by implication, was also a garage and that was handy, as the Rambler was a real heap. A lot of time was spent in the shop keeping that thing running, wiring around whatever switch-of-the-moment had stopped working and otherwise untangling the mysteries of Rambler functionality.
The seller had been a steel mill worker, and the car was covered with that oily grime that comes from being parked in a steel mill parking lot for years. It took a lot of polish to get that off, and truly expose the rust.
The exhaust had a problem with more-or-less falling apart and I’d have to put it on the lift and find out which clamp had let go, then get in there and bolt ‘er back down.
I took my prom date out in that car. I drove home from my high school graduation in that thing. The front end later fell apart – Ramblers were bad for that, seriously – and I sold it to some neighborhood kids for, I think, $15. They wanted the engine.
I left for boot camp a few weeks later.
My second car I bought off a guy, a somewhat more senior enlisted guy I worked with, a man of the world with a 5 o’clock shadow and a girlfriend, for $90. It was a 1962 Thunderbird, bucket seats and the 390 cubic inch engine. It had that that deal where the steering wheel could be slid to one side when the car was parked, to make it easy to get in and out of the car - very luxurious, but then I'd driven an Ambassador so luxury was part of my being.
The front end was pushed up and out because the guy I bought it from got drunk one night and drove it into a ditch. That turned the hood latch into a part-time affair. I “fixed” it by buying a bicycle lock, the kind made out of a short light-weight chain, and using that to pull the hood shut.
With that 390 engine, it was the first car I drove over 100 mph, hood flopping against its bicycle-chain restraint, on a highway near the house when I was home on leave one weekend. (I was a kid; I was an idiot, but I repeat myself.)
The Navy was the first full-time job after high school, and many, many many, many many many beer runs were made using the T-bird, sailors blowing money on beer as old a tradition as blue uniforms.
I left it parked out front of the parent’s house when I went on my first at-sea tour. When I got home Dad had sold it to some local kids. I was tired of messing with that bicycle lock anyway.
Dad, in return, tossed me the keys to his now-retired car, a 1970 Plymouth Fury III, a four-door in tomato-soup red, somewhat faded to orange. Dad was in sales, drove constantly, and the car had over 100,000 miles on it, something that just wasn’t done back in those days.
It had a big dent in the rear fender where it had gotten rear-ended at a stop light. The rear bumper was a little cocked over, but only a little. This was still back when cars were steel, and the real bumper on a 1970 Plymouth Fury was this massive chrome affair that if you dropped it on your foot you’d probably break a toe (not that you’d want to undo the ship’s-anchor bolts that attached the bumper to the chassis anyway).
Eight people could ride in that thing: Four in the front, four in the back. At the time I was working night-shift on the airplanes and we’d get off work, buy beer (yeah yeah) and go driving out in the country – middle of nowhere. There was a landing strip out there shaped like an aircraft carrier flight deck and the pilots would practice carrier landings, just touching their wheels on the strip for a minute before pushing the throttles back up and going around to try it again.
We’d sit there listening to whatever music we could pick up on the AM radio, sip beer, watch the airplanes and talk.
If you’d, somehow, appeared on the hood of the car at that time - and this would’ve been about 1974, 1975 or so - and told me I’d be editing a newspaper in north-central Arkansas in 2020 I’d of thought you were nuts. (Somebody probably would have piped up that we’d have flying cars by then.)
I’d wonder how you appeared on the hood of the car, but still: Nuts.
Kienlen is the Editor of the Van Buren County Democrat
