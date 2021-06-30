July 4, 1976, now there was a thing.
It was, of course, a big year, the 200 year anniversary of the signing, it was the Bicentennial Year. Every car dealer in American had some sort of something out on the lot in a red, white and blue motif, heck, so did motorcycle dealers, bicycle manufacturers, skateboard builders. Clothing stores in the malls (Kids: Malls were like analog Amazon) had all manner of star-spangled somethings on the rack. This was the disco era so silver lame complimented with five-point stars were seemingly made for each other.
It was a star-spangled year.
But July 4th, that was zero hour, in effect, the big day of the big year. Huge, massive, just all over the place. Fireworks, of courses, and television programs, and television programs of fireworks celebrations from around the country, and radio broadcasts, sure (“Listen to those fireworks exploding folks!”) it was the big day; it was the big night.
I was in the Navy. An airplane mechanic, and I was on duty July 4th. I was assigned to an airplane squadron and we were in port at the time, at our base in Virginia, in Oceana, not far off Virginia Beach. And when I say “On duty” I mean: Every four days, along with your regular job during working hours, you had duty (as we called it). “Duty” meant you had to do something to essentially keep an eye on things.
Our squadron was made up of 12 fighter-interceptors, high-strung racehorse machines, and you could just leave that sort of thing in the stable alone while you went downtown to drink beer and flirt with the local girls. No, not that, so somebody had to keep an eye on things.
Plus, you know, Cold War, and while the risk of saboteurs sneaking onto a military base to cut some wires was low, it would increase if everyone was in town, so we kept an eye on things. For a relatively junior guy on the duty roster, this meant standing watch. We took turns, I wasn’t the only relatively junior guy, so it worked out to two-hours keeping an eye on things by patrolling the flight line.
The airplanes that weren’t immediately being worked on were tied down on the ramp outside the hangar, a line of them away from the hangar toward the runway, say, 10 airplanes. Standing watch (because you had duty) meant spending two hours walking around 10 fighter-interceptors, making sure they weren’t leaking fuel or being sabotaged by communists.
It was quiet duty, especially on a national holiday. Just 10 airplanes on a huge concrete slab, the next squadrons’ airplanes 100 yards away or so, the next another 100, and so forth, each line with some kid walking around ‘em. They were well maintained, so fuel leaks were very rare, and the multiple layers of security on a military airfield meant if you saw a commie it was likely Commie Rambo and that pointless billy club they gave us to carry around wasn’t going to be much help anyway, better to run.
Rumors of guard dogs which had gone wild and lived in the woods the other side of the airstrip abounded. The dogs were deaf, the story went, from all the jet engine noise from living wild near a runway. So you kept an eye out for stray dogs that might mistake you for meat-on-the-hoof. Once again the anti-communist billy club wasn’t going to do you much good, so the theory was if a (deaf, wild) guard dog came at you to climb up on an airplane and yell until one of the other guys from another squadrons saw you and went for help.
I got off duty and caught up with some friends, coming back from the fireworks display in town. They were excited and about half beer-drunk. One of them kept saying “Two-hundred years! Can you believe it?” He was shouting, probably due to a combination of fireworks, beer and working near a runway, coupled with a nation celebrating its Bicentennial.
It was late. I was in bed just a little while later. I was tired anyway, after walking in circles for two hours.
