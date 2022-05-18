Continental divides separate one drainage basin from another on every continent except Antarctica has one. They define the direction that water flows and drains into oceans and seas. This type of division is not man-made, Mother Nature has a purpose for this but man-made divisions can be much more volatile and counterproductive to our community.
Politics, religion, race, where you live, where you work, so many ways that cause division between people. We continue to find new ways to divide ourselves, argue, and okay I’ll say it, just be downright hateful that it genuinely saddens my heart. I just want to yell “STOP!” Just stop. It’s okay to be different, to think differently. Surround yourself with those you feel the most comfortable with but allow others to be who there are, think what they will, and if you disagree just let them be.
I’m so proud of our community when we all pull together in times of crisis. Our county has survived our fair share of natural disasters. I never thought I would have the worries, the loss caused by a medical pandemic. We have had economic challenges as well. These things are the “big” things in life that while negative in nature also bring out the good in people when we pull together and help one another.
Beth Moore once said, “Differences will always exist, but division doesn’t always have to result.” Your kindness challenge this week is to take this to heart. Teach our children that it’s okay to be different, to think differently, to seek your own answers, make your own conclusions, and to always, always be humble and kind. Seek unity, not division. Agree to disagree.
This month we celebrate many graduations. From kindergarten to college students, young and old alike celebrate this milestone. When I see the many posts on social media I see hope. “A graduation ceremony is an event where the commencement speaker tells thousands of students dressed in identical caps and gowns that ‘individuality’ is the key to success,” Robert Orben. When I read differing opinions I see passionate people expressing their opinions. They care enough to be engaged, to seek answers, to ask questions. Each of us is in control of how we respond to differing views. Don’t be a part of the ‘Great Division’, be part of the solution. Respond with respect and kindness. Together we will achieve success!
Congratulations to all of our graduates and their family and friends who helped them along their journey. We have a bright future, TOGETHER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.