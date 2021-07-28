Years ago when I was in the Navy and had developed some seniority I would be assigned shore patrol duty.
What this amounted to was nights wandering around in my dress uniform on whatever waterfront was near the ship while wearing an armband with the letters “SP” on it. They also gave us a billy club, holstered on a white belt – which we were told to never use under any circumstances. This was probably good advice as the loop that held it to the belt was so unwieldy that by the time you could bring that wooden stick to bear a day would have passed and you’d have been punched.
And you would get punched. This was in the early 70s and post-Vietnamization was the rule of the land. The military budget had been cut back, and while we were still working to make sure the Russians didn’t take over – in that vague Cold War way – we didn’t spend much time at sea. Instead bored sailors would go to whatever waterfront their ship was near, drink gallons of beer and, in the tradition of beer-drunks everywhere, fight.
When this happened bar owners would step out front and, using the only two words of english they knew, shout: “SHORE PATROL!” for any of us who were nearby to come break up the fight of the moment.
What can I say? We can’t all be Seal Team 6.
This experience impacted my life. The times I, not on Shore Patrol duty but bored and in-port, would go to the waterfront and drink beer I kept my wits about me. I’d check out of whatever was going on before the slurred insults and fists started flying. It was an important life lesson, and despite having swung on a few chandeliers in my time I’ve managed to not turn into “that guy” despite the opportunity being before me. Go home a little early, and leave mayhem to other people.
I go to a lot of government meetings. I don’t just go to government meetings in one county, at this point I attend them across counties. All sort of meetings, quorum courts, city councils, school boards, the various committees which report to these groups. It’s, you know, a living.
What can I say? We can’t all be the expense-account journalist with perfect hair reporting from the war zone.
Doing this impacts my life. First you get the picture of society, its counties, cities and institutions, as a living organism, usually growing, sometimes suffering, other times exceeding, but this constant form of life which needs attention and management. It’s influenced my outlook. In the past, a person with an elected or appointed role was easy to abstract, to make as something less-than-human and more as a sort of character in a play, usually a drama. And with that, in the black-and-white world of drama, that person was either good or bad, all this or all that.
Usually “bad” because it’s easier to create an enemy. And it’s easier to take someone’s idea and use it to define them using drive-by logic. For example: “They said ‘No’ to the thing. Therefore they hate the thing. I like the thing, therefore they hate me, and I hate them for that.”
Think I’m overstating? You should spend more time at government meetings and more time hearing the public translation of what took place. You earthlings tend to personify what you don’t like. And, experience talking here, you tend to get so bound up in the personification that you lose sight of the forest because of all those trees (those stupid trees).
Cut to the chase here: This living organism exists because people doing the grunt work nurture it. They show up in the greenhouse everyday and do what has to be done. You might not agree with their methods, and you have that right. But the key point, the thing to remember, is they are people, humans, just like you. They deserve at least that level of respect, the same that you, we, deserve. This was you can use your energy to focus on the organism, which is the important thing after all.
What can I say? We can’t all be U.N. ambassadors – but we all have to be human.
