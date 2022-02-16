Hog meter cover

A friend of ours sent in this picture of a water meter cover, taken in Newport, Arkansas. Despite the (famous) hog over the word “Arkansas,” in its center, the cover is apparently the product of Ford Meter Box Company of Wabash, Indiana. According to Wikipedia, Edwin Ford was granted the patent for a meter box so water meters could be installed outside in the ground in 1899. The company remains in production.

 Roy Puckett

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.