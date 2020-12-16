The holiday season is that time of year where we are reminded of all the many things we have to be grateful for. The season is often credited as being a time of joy, love, and happiness. The old photo albums that line my bookshelf are reminders of the Christmas celebrations of years gone by. The faded pictures now serve as reminders of some of the great celebrations we had as a family when I was a child. Memories of grandma’s cooking, laughter, and time with family were always staples of my holiday as a child.
The holidays tend to stir acts of kindness and charity that are awe-inspiring. Just last week in Minnesota a Dairy Queen reported that 900 customers chose to pay it forward by paying for the meal of the person behind them. That news story re-ignited my belief in humanity, if just for a moment. The customer who decided that the buck stopped with him had to be embarrassed the next day upon reading the paper, I digress. The season of giving inspires humanity to often look beyond themselves and extend charity to their fellow man. After the year we have had we need a little dose of charity and goodwill regardless of its source.
The “holiday spirit” or the “warm and fuzzies” is that positive nirvana we try to attain this time of year. It appears that this year the COVID Christmas will make those feelings much more difficult to attain. With the absence of “holiday norms” we are all trying to get creative on how to make the most of the holiday season. Many of my friends have replaced holiday traditions with new ones in an attempt to capture the joy of the season. We are re-learning the lessons instilled in us by all the classic Christmas movies. That is that the holiday spirit can not be manufactured; it is something that is inside each of us.
It wasn’t until I became a teenager that I realized that the holiday experience was different for everyone. What was a time of happiness for me was a time of sorrow for someone else. What is a time of joy and warmth is often a time of anxiety and sadness for others. The “Holiday Blues” is not a clinical diagnosis but is associated with the wintertime that often brings with it feelings of sadness, depression, stress, and anxiety. This year those symptoms seem to only be intensified given the current state of the pandemic and the cultural climate we find ourselves in.
This year has been difficult on just about everyone that I have talked to. The burdens and the difficulties of this year have been heavier for some. To those who may feel that way, you should know you are not alone. In a recent conversation with a colleague, I was reminded of the importance of “giving ourselves a break.” This statement resonated with me and has often been reaffirmed by my close friends. Regardless of what you might be experiencing it is important that you take a deep breath, acknowledge your feelings, and give yourself a break. It is not selfish to give yourself the gift of a break. You have earned it! (Read that again)
I hope that each of us will take time this holiday season to embrace and share the spirit of charity. Charity in its simplest form can be expressed by a phone call or a text just to check up on an old friend. Those acts of kindness can make a significant impact on those who are going through difficult times. The holiday season affords us many opportunities to brighten someone else’s day. The gift of caring could be the most important one you give all year.
