A few weeks ago I found myself in a small room with several others waiting to be served at a local establishment. The wait seemed longer than usual. Frustration began to grow among several patrons when one guy piped up and said, “Whatever happened to customer service?”
The question has been festering in my mind for the last few years. A positive customer experience has become a luxury rather than a typical one. It is so rare that when experienced it is as if you have struck gold. O.K. maybe not that dramatic but you get the jest.
The longer wait times began aggravating my fellow patrons that day. Impatience gave birth to rudeness, things were mildly heated. When confronted with the issue, the staff at the establishment were courteous and apologized for the wait. They stated that the problems were related to a staffing shortage and a hiring freeze. An explanation that seemed to have little effect in terms of calming the mood in the room where we all continued to wait.
Staffing issues in service-oriented industries have complicated the delivery of prompt customer service. This service industry was one of the hardest hit during the course of the pandemic. Staff shortages have emerged as one of the primary reasons for a decline in customer service.
Employers have resorted to sign-on bonuses, increase hourly rates, and other incentives to try and attract workers. Research concerning the slow return to work in service-oriented occupations has been ambiguous.
Lower wages in low-skilled jobs are often cited as a contributing factor to the slow return. David Autor, Economics Professor at M.I.T., suggests, “Americans are less eager to do low-paid, often dead-end service and hospitality work.” The pandemic has created a shift in the way people value their own personal time. Many have chosen to consume less rather than return to an industry that does not provide a path for advancement or a future. “[Americans are] deciding that more time on family, education, and leisure makes for a higher standard of living, even it means living on less,” said Artur.
Customer service woes continue to flood social media. Social media blasting of a business has become the norm and a sort of passive-aggressive way of complaining if you ask me. The sense of demand and entitlement is seen in some of these complaints. On one review an individual said, “I don’t have time to sit in a drive-thru for 10 minutes to wait on you.” As if to say that their time might be worth more than the time of others.”
The metric for “customer service” by my friend in the waiting room and the individual online seems to be about wait times. The delivery of timely service has become a demand amongst a culture that has become accustomed to instant gratification. We do not like waiting? We want what we want and we want it now! I don’t know how you change that mentality, I don’t have the time or space to dedicate to that discussion in this column.
Good service-oriented companies are constantly looking at how to improve the customer experience. Customers want to know that in the midst of the struggle that the company cares. It would have gone a long way had the employer began by showing a little empathy for the customers. Nothing will chase a customer off quicker than sending a message that you do not care. People want to know that they are valued and that they are being heard.
On the consumer side, we all need to learn a little more patience. It is difficult for these industries at the moment. Practicing kindness, understanding, and mutual respect will go a long way in improving the relationship between consumers and this sector.
Come to think of it, those are all good ingredients for a much better life experience.
