When I was a kid it was not uncommon for our family to load up the car on a Saturday and drive out to Desota Speedway to watch the races. The speedway would have a booth set up where they tested your ability to distinguish the taste of Coke from Pepsi. My household was a Pepsi household, so I developed a predisposition to the taste of Pepsi that served me well in my time in line at the booth. My loyalty to team Pepsi faded as I my tastebuds became more refined and I became a huge fan of Coke products. My time in line at the booth opened me up to the debate around brand loyalty. The sentimental in me longs for the day when the most polarizing things about us were our loyalty to our preference of soft drink. We have reached a level of polarization in our country that knows no end. The increasing polarization in our country has exposed our drastic inability to disagree with one another and still maintain a level of civility.
We have reached a point in our culture where the disagreements we have with one another have invaded our ability to maintain mutual respect and engage in meaningful dialogue. The stakes of the current debates in our culture are much larger than just my choice in a beverage. It seems at the moment we not only have an inability to agree on the solutions, but we also do not agree on the source of the problems. Rather than engaging in a healthy debate over these issues we have chosen the path of tribal alliance and stopped talking to one another. Despite my dismal portrait I still believe that we can self correct the path we have chosen.
Dialogue with one another must be done with mutual respect. There needs to be a cultural rediscovery of the possibility that we can learn from people who think differently. It has been my experience that my life has been impacted the most when I learn from people who did not share my belief system. Those encounters forced me to wrestle with the facts of the issues and dismiss my previous held dispositions. In 1959 philosopher Bertrand Russel appeared on the BBC’s “Face to Face” interview series and shared, “ When you are studying any matter, or considering any philosophy, ask yourself only what are the facts and what is the truth that the facts bear out. Never let yourself be diverted either by what you wish to believe, or by what you think would have beneficent social effects if it were believed.” Russel simplifies a complicated process and yet an essential one if we hope to rediscover the concept of mutual respect.
What I learned from my experiences with brand loyalty is that some people drink Coke and some people drink Pepsi and that’s O.K. The moral imperative is that Coke and Pepsi drinkers can happily coexist and are essential to the economic stability of both companies. From my experience, Coke and Pepsi drinkers have learned to tolerate one another’s choices and respect one another’s spaces. Russel goes on to say, “I should say, love is wise, hatred is foolish. In this world which is getting more and more closely interconnected, we have to learn to tolerate each other, we have to learn to put up with the fact that some people say things that we don’t like. We can only live together in that way – we must learn a kind of charity and a kind of tolerance, which is absolutely vital to the continuation of human life on this planet.”
Russel’s words spoken over sixty years ago have found relevance to me given the current temperature of our cultural climate. We should relearn them and in the process gain a deeper understanding of the lost art of agreeing to disagree.
