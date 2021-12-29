This is the time of year where I begin thinking about the goals, plans, and things that I would like to see change about my life and circumstances in the coming year. Recently, I had the opportunity to catch up with an old friend. We exchange pleasantries and began catching one another up on family. You know, typical stuff. As the exchange went on we both agreed that it was hard to believe we are on the brink of the new year. Time flies for all of us I suppose.
The conversation shifted to resolutions and he began sharing how he has tried them before but never with any success. I found myself relating to that. There is a part of all of us that is somehow resistant to change. There is a laundry list of resolutions that I have made in the past that I have stuck with for at least the first few months of the year. After around March the resolution to change something in my life typically becomes a thing that I will try again next year.
The Greek Philosopher Heraclitus once said, “The only constant in life is Change.” I have often wondered if ‘change’ is so inevitable why are we so reluctant to embrace it? We are creatures of habit and shifts in thinking or habits are often met with a very high sense of discomfort. The many years I spent working in a church setting certainly affirmed that truth. The slightest of changes in worship styles or routines were often met with hostility. In the early 2000s, the term “change agents” became a label to describe anyone who shifted from long-standing traditions. Let’s face it we don’t like change!
Change is hard, uncomfortable, and requires a shift in thinking and behaviors – that in many ways, are a part of our identity. My own personal resistance to change is why many of the resolutions that I have made over the years have failed. Resolutions begin with a good intention but eventually, the old habit makes its way back into my routine. If you have resolved in the past to eat healthier in the new year, maybe you can relate to this pattern. I start off with a good intention to stay away from processed foods. I have a great few solid weeks and to “reward myself” I introduce a cheat day. The familiar tastes of the chips hit my mouth and I am back! Before I know it, I begin justifying the cheat days and extending them to cheat snacks. After the behavior is justified it becomes so much easier to repeat. Before you know it, I am back in my ‘old ways’ and I forget about the diet. Changes, however small, are difficult to sustain because the old habit is always there in the shadows, trying to pull me back in.
I have always struggled to understand the theory of change and why it is so hard for us humans to accept it. Psychologist Jonathan Haidt introduced the analogy called The Elephant and the Rider for thinking about behavior change. Haidt argues that we all have two sides to us. An emotional side (The Elephant) and a more rational and analytical side (its Rider). The rider is more rational and can see the path clearly while underneath him, the elephant really provides all the power for the journey. The elephant is driven by emotion and instinct. I came across this metaphor in the book, Switch: How to change when change is hard, by Chip and Dan Heath.
In the book, Heath writes: “Perched atop the Elephant, the Rider holds the reins and seems to be the leader. But the Rider’s control is precarious because the Rider is so small relative to the Elephant. Anytime the six-ton Elephant and the Rider disagree about which direction to go, the Rider is going to lose. He’s completely overmatched.”
This analogy makes it’s crystal clear why adopting a new behavior or habit can be so hard. If you have ever ridden atop an elephant, you can imagine how hard it would be to control. The rider might have an idea of where it might want to go but motivating the elephant to stay on the course can be challenging. Haidt explains that both the rider and the elephant need to work together in order to stay on the path. The rational side knows where it wants to go but can not get there without tapping into the emotional side.
He goes on to suggest that the most effective way to establish sustainable changes is to shorten the path and make it easier to reach your destination one step at a time. For a diet or a resolution, it is important to set clear goals and resolve each day that you are going to commit to one thing that will help you reach where you want to go. It is like climbing a steep staircase, the only way to reach the top is one step at a time.
