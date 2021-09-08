Last week the signs of fall began to show up around our property. A few trees are starting to let go of their leaves, the colors are starting to change, and the hope that the utility bills will start falling are some of the best parts of the season. I would be remiss if I did not mention that football season is back and you can get pumpkin spice everything right now.
The official start of fall is just a couple of weeks away and is something I look forward to every year. According to the Farmers Almanac, the peak colors for fall foliage will be late October. Fall is a great opportunity to hike one of the local trails and see all the colors of fall. The nature, hiking, ATV, and biking trails offer amazing views of the fall. The offering of outdoor amenities in the county has grown over the past few years. It is good to see the county making investments in our natural resources. The Nature Conservancy owns much of this work and should be recognized for the resources they have invested in the county to improve tourism.
This fall also is a great time to head over to Mountain View and take in the sounds of the square. Several overlook opportunities offer breathtaking views of the different colors of fall. The winding roads are lined with all sorts of trees displaying all the colors of fall. Around the halfway point, there is an old schoolhouse that sits on the right, you know the one. Maybe that is a safe assumption, maybe not. Pretty neat piece of history though to peek through. It makes me wonder what it must have been like for the kids in that community. What did their parents do to get by? You know the typical questions that go through your mind.
This is also the time of year where I begin to wonder what came first, the pumpkin or the spice? It seems around the first part of September you can get pumpkin spice on just about anything. I don’t know when it became the taste of fall, but I can not say I hate it. I am a big fan of pumpkin spice, especially if it is on a muffin or cookie.
Transitions of seasons are not something that a young Florida boy experiences too often. Palm trees just don’t quite have the same look. It is one of the great things about living in this part of the country.
This fall, take advantage of what the county has to offer and take a hike, take a few pictures, and create some memories.
