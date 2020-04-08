The definition of normal is comforting to a standard, usual, typical or expected. Our definition of normal will forever be changed. There has been a lot of speculation as to when and if we will see “normal.”
“If you don’t like something change it; if you can’t change it, change the way you think about it,” Mary Engelbreit.
This is very important as we struggle through this.
Our schools are learning how to convert to online learning. Parents are experiencing a new appreciation for the idea of homeschooling. Colleges already have had classes available online but are implementing even more classes that can be completed online.
Our retail stores have had to investigate and implement more online buying opportunities. Online retailers are having a surge in sales and are having a hard time keeping their supplies up to the demands.
Businesses have been using teleconferencing to keep important meetings happening and allowing employees to work from home whenever possible. If you don’t have internet service at home now, it will be imperative to have it in the future.
Families are spending more time together at home learning more about each other, sharing probably more meals together than they have in the past, trying to find new and innovative ways to spend those long days together without going “crazy.” One of the many challenges they face is making sure that they aren’t raising a family of “couch potatoes.” They have to make sure they get some exercise and fresh air for themselves and for their children. If you live in an apartment or a condo this can be very challenging and parks and outdoor activities need to be limited and done safely. Social distancing at parks can’t always be done and there is no one disinfecting the playground equipment.
Authorities are unclear on how the new “normal” will look and when. As this disease works its way through the population some will recover, some won’t. Those that do then become immune but for how long?
I remember when one of my children got the chicken pox. Within a day my two other children got it. Come to find out every child who attended the play that my Girl Scout troop performed ended up getting the chicken pox. At the time I thought, “Good, at least all my kids got it at the same time, now we are immune.” However, you can get the chicken pox more than once. This is rare and maybe not as severe but it does happen. I had chicken pox as a child and as a teenager I got shingles. I’m no doctor or scientist and I sympathize with them right now with so many questions unanswered. Bottom line is, we just don’t know.
The worry and the uncertainty continues. We stay home, many without work. Financial worries are added to the health and safety worries for our loved ones. The best advise I have read or heard is to keep up with what is happening day to day but don’t let it consume your day. Stay in touch with loved ones call, text, face time them. Smile, laugh, talk about good things, talk about the future and look forward to the “new normal.” The new normal may include wearing face masks as the newest fashion trend. We will all certainly be more cautious when we sneeze or cough in public and hand washing and housecleaning just brought on a whole new meaning and importance to our everyday routines. Your kindness challenge for the week is to think about your new normal. Think about it in a positive way. “Thinking positively isn’t about expecting the best to happen every time, but accepting that whatever happens is the best for the moment.” Unknown. There is so much happening right now that we can’t control but we can always control how we respond them. Choose to respond positively not just for yourself but for those around you. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay kind, stay positive.
