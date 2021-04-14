Every year around this time we typically have a spring cleaning event in our house. This event is something I look forward to each year as it gives me an opportunity to throw out the old and make way for the new. Last week, while rummaging through my closet, I came across a few pairs of dress slacks that I purchased shortly before the pandemic. Like new pants do, they looked back at me with disappointment and wondered why I even brought them home in the first place. Not long after that purchase, I was placed on remote work which erased my need to “dress up.”
Over a year ago everything about work changed with the dress code being the least of these. Sure there has been the rare occasion that called for the need to put on a suit, but those have been few and very far between. Most of my work these days are spent in athletic shorts and sweatpants. If clothing made the man I expect I would be a marathoner by now, alas it does not.
When the world began to close down a year ago, it altered the way we engage in business, e-commerce, healthcare, and nearly every other intersection of life. Some of the changes we embraced, others were met with hostility and micro-aggression. Multiple changes to our lives were both necessary and swift. We are creatures of habit and often resistant to change, especially when those changes seem to be forced on us.
As the world begins to open back up again many of those changes, once met with resistance, have now become normalized. In a previous column I wrote about many of these “changes” we have witnessed and explored the question of how many of them would be sustainable. The thought has remained with each new method of doing life was introduced to us. Some of those questions are being answered as we all awake to a “new normal.”
A year ago the need for e-commerce rapidly increased as we quickly transitioned to a more “touchless” society. Public health messaging was changing rapidly and for the most part society was willing to change the way they shopped in the interest of personal health and safety.
Early in the pandemic we made the decision that my wife and I would do the majority of the shopping for our parents, who were considered “high risk.” Full transparency, Shopping for three families in one trip to the big box store is an adventure that I do not recommend. We quickly realized that curbside pickup and online ordering helped us save money by eliminating the impulse buys and eliminated all of the stress associated with shopping.
Online ordering has become my family’s preferred method of engaging in business. Many businesses are embracing the new digital economy by improving their apps. These transitions will likely continue to be the preferred method moving forward. It is just more convenient for our family.
There have also been advancements and expansion in tele-health and tele-medicine. Due to the pandemic it was necessary to remove previous restrictions and increase access to health care by expanding telemedicine. Many of those restrictions to expanding telemedicine have now become signed into law during the course of the existing legislative session.
The expansion of telemedicine, if done correctly, can help address the access to care issues that exist in rural parts of the state, like Van Buren County. This is an encouraging change and is a result of lessons learned about access to care during the course of the pandemic.
It is not lost on me that the changes we chose to make and the attitude with which we embraced them are not shared by all. The point of this column is certainly not to win you over to my side. It is just a reflection of the time we find ourselves in. It is my hope that as time passes and the lessons we have learned over the past year, will be thoroughly examined and will perhaps lead to other sustainable changes that improve the way we do life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.