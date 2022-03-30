Monday morning and the various sources of information are blowing up with the news that a movie star slapped another movie star who was delivering a comedy monologue when the star felt his wife was insulted.
Later the slapper apologized to the organization, tearfully, for bringing dishonor to the organization or something – I don’t know I didn’t see it and it’s ultimately a small blip on a big screen (pun!).
I ain’t saying any of this is right, at the same time when I’m at the trade association’s annual banquet and they’re getting to the awards ceremony, and a guy makes a joke to the crowd about my wife he might catch me at a bad time and get smacked.
I might feel bad about it, and I would likely publicly apologize to the organization, just for the record.
We pay attention to this sort of thing in this case because movie stars. American doesn’t have a royal family and the star-set is the closest thing we got. Let’s not kid ourselves: If we focused a television camera every time someone got slapped after a perceived insult we would need a lot more cameras.
This flip side being as our ad hoc royals have gathered for this event since 1929, this is the first time anyone was slapped. That, that’s the story here, the public flipping out.
Two weekends ago ended as reports of shooting sprees in various locations nationwide. Someone gets (something) and bullets fly. On a smaller scale, people throwing public tantrums has become so common that we rarely take note of it. Case in point: Someone getting thrown off an airplane for a rage-event barely registers on the society-meter.
We are a society (to use the word loosely) in conflict, argumentative, quick to anger, slow to reason, and often as not fearful (an important word, that) of those not in our self-declared tribe.
And that was typed by a guy who goes to a lot of government meetings. To clarify: Generally speaking (“generally”) the officials are fair-minded and reasonable, but increasingly in the gallery are people who are hot-wired to upset – regardless of the issue at hand.
One of the best takes on the star slapping, and the advice I’m closing with, comes from a third actor who was in attendance at the annual awards ceremony. Widely reported, he took the slapper aside and consoled him: “At your highest moment is when the devil comes for you,” he reportedly said.
More to the point, and a point made by many, was that the best response would have been to wait, not walk up and slap, for a turn at the podium and publicly addressed the insult-giver, showing, ultimately, who the bigger man was.
This is a busy world, time is constantly being crunched, but maybe, when that initial call from your inner demons is for “reaction,” the better choice is to take a step back, count to 10 and do what the bigger man would do. I’ll work to do the same thing and keep things smooth at the banquet.
But hey, don’t insult my wife. That’s not funny.
