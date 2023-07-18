Being in the right place, at the right time is incredible! Finding the right person at the right time is just as awesome! I agree with T Harv Eker, “It’s not enough to be in the right place at the right time. You have to be the right person in the right place at the right time.” I have had the best luck, for lack of a better statement, in finding the right people for the correct positions. As an employer finding just the right person for a job can be overwhelming but when you do it “right” the relief and the rewards are unprecedented.
On the other hand when you find the right job and you find joy and satisfaction in every day, well, there just isn’t anything better. I have to say that I have been pretty spoiled. I have never had to stay working at a job that I hated. I had one job that made me cry on the way to work every day. One day it dawned on me that nothing, I mean nothing was worth that much unhappiness. Yes, we all have to have money to survive but is it worth it to stay working at a job that you hate? They say money can’t buy happiness and please, please don’t ever think that it can. Doing with less is worth your happiness. It just breaks my heart when I see someone struggling to make ends meet in a job that brings them so much stress and unhappiness. Sure there are times when we have to do what we have to do. We have obligations. We no longer live in the day and age where we can barter with our neighbors for the things we need. We need money to pay our bills and so... hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to work we go!
I think that the first step in finding contentment in a job position is to know your strengths and weaknesses and never put yourself in a position where you settle just to earn a buck. The majority of our day is spent at work. If you are unhappy at your work then this unhappiness will take a toll on your physical and mental health over time and then what have you gained? Abraham Lincoln once said, “Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.” I have found my right place. I’ve known for years that choosing a job where I’m around people, where I can give to my community and use my imagination is where I excel. I’m not afraid of a challenge and I like problem-solving.
Are you in a job that you love? What is your dream job? How close are you to having that dream job? Are you taking the steps to get there? Your kindness challenge this week is to find your “happy” at work. If your job is not exactly where you want to be but you need it right now then how can you make it better? When you are happy at work your happiness is contagious to your other co-workers and supervisor. I remember when I first started working at Walmart years ago, while it wasn’t my favorite job it was the job I needed right then and there were things that I loved about it. I had so many people tell me that they enjoyed working with me just because I would always smile at people. It was funny because that was part of the training. You were required to smile whenever you got within so many feet of a customer. Well, that goes for your co-workers as well in my opinion. I smiled not just because it was part of the training but because I was grateful for the job and I loved the people I worked with. Did I love the uncertain work hours or the sometimes disagreeable customers I came in contact with? No, but those moments were temporary, and with the right attitude, I could change things around and still manage to have a good day. The important thing was that the majority of my day was good, I liked what I was doing, and I was getting paid for doing something I enjoy.
As an employer, there is no greater satisfaction than when an employee thanks you for the job you just gave them. What’s even better is years later you are celebrating the anniversary of their hire date or better yet, celebrating their retirement. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do.” Steve Jobs. Love it, or leave it soon you’ll find the right fit. Good luck to you, I hope you find your “right” place.
