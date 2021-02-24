Last week we were experiencing snowmageddon, this week temperatures are expected to reach near 60 degrees. At least that is what is currently being forecasted as I write this piece.
One thing I have learned from my time in Arkansas is that the weather is unpredictable. I for one could get used to having a snowfall like this every year. I enjoyed the view of the snow falling and the dead of winter being covered with a blanket of white snow. It reminded me of the short time I spent in Milwaukee.
The views from around the town were breathtaking as the snow continued to fall, covering the nearby valleys and mountain tops. It was the first time I have ever seen parts of the river frozen over. The morning views as the sun began to glisten off the snow were the things of postcards.
The scenic benefits of the snow pale in comparison to the influence that it had on the interwebs. Social media felt a little more tolerable. The images of snowfall, sledding, and variations of snow creme were a welcome break and distraction from the norm.
Most meteorologists suggest we lived through history last week, again. That has been the trend for the last couple of years. Making history is one thing we have done very well.
While the weather around the state was changing so was the state Republican Party. State Senator Jim Hendren announced he was becoming an Independent and leaving the GOP. Hendren cited dissatisfaction with the party’s refusal to “rein in” former President Trump and the growing partisan divide as his primary reasons for the decision.
His announcement was met with a variety of responses from colleagues from both sides of the aisle. Many of his colleagues criticized the move and others praised him for his courage. Senator Hendren has always stood by his principles and convictions. I am confident this decision was not made in haste but was thoroughly thought out and carefully considered.
Hendren’s announcement comes as the Republican party is experiencing a split amongst its ranks. He said he has founded an organization called “Common Ground Arkansas.” The stated purpose of the organization is to create a place for “people who are politically homeless.”
Time will tell how many Arkansans his words resonated with. I imagine the two-party system has left many feeling without a “political home.” Political moderates are as rare as the snowfall last week. Extremism is preferred over compromise and bi-partisanship. Party loyalty comes before good policy and in worst cases, the people.
The division at every level of government continues to impact the way policy decisions are being made. With little being accomplished, it is no wonder that people are beginning to lose trust in their elected officials.
The search for “common ground” is long overdue. The words of the senator last Thursday caused me to speculate as to whether or not “common ground” is even possible anymore. For the moment I share his optimism.
The search for common ground and finding ways to work together despite our differences is long overdue. As I think about what could be accomplished if we met on that common ground, the possibilities are endless. When and if we ever arrive at that place, will we even be able to recognize it?
