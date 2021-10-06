Facebook went down Monday.
That’s a problem, of course. Lots of people, millions if not billions, count on Facebook’s computers to keep in touch and to keep up with what’s going on. In fact, just to make sure all the cards are above the table, the “what’s going on” has its own issues. Facebook, more than rising paper and dye prices has done more to bring an end to newspapers than anything else out there.
And of course, and this space has been used to decry it in the past, Facebook has also done a great deal to end civility in public discourse. Spend a couple minutes on the thing and you’ll find this or that person taking some public person or elected official to task, often accusing them of fairly horrible things. We can see that going on against national figures, presidents and senators, to even local people, police officers, deputies, even newspaper editors.
It’s not a formally stated part of the company’s business model, but yet what is taking place is easy enough to observe (just log in).
A growing number of reports from government agencies in the last few years show how Facebook is used to sew discord in the American conversation. Some kid in a cubical in Moldova is pasting up a meme about some American politician and something or another for you and your friends to share. They ain’t doing it ‘cause they believe it, they’re doing it because they’re paid to get people mad and keep ‘em mad.
And it turns out this, making people mad, is cooked into Facebook’s business model.
And Sunday night on 60 Minutes we see an interview with Frances Haugen who worked for the company, an attractive hire with degrees in business and computer science. Haugen was a much-anticipated interview, and with good reason. She asserted a point using Facebook internal documents which makes the Moldovan meme business all-the-more odious.
Quoting from the interview, from internal Facebook documents Haugen presented: “ One study she found, from this year, says, ‘we estimate that we may action as little as 3-5 percent of hate and about 6-tenths of 1 percent of V & I [violence and incitement] on Facebook despite being the best in the world at it.’”
And this from Haugen, who’s read the documents and worked in the building: “… When we live in an information environment that is full of angry, hateful, polarizing content it erodes our civic trust, it erodes our faith in each other, it erodes our ability to want to care for each other, the version of Facebook that exists today is tearing our societies apart and causing ethnic violence around the world.“
To be clear, she’s asserting that Facebook knows its platform is used to sew discord and distrust (not truth) and is doing next to nothing to stop it because that would be bad for business. If you’re mad, you stay, not mad, you go to other websites and look at other ads.
“The world,” she said, which includes counties in north central Arkansas which has citizens on Facebook and who, in the habit of conflict and defame use what they’ve learned to do the same to their neighbors.
In fairness (after all this is a newspaper column, not a Facebook post), Facebook’s public relations arm was pretty quick in stating the Haugen interview did not tell the entire story, doing so the same night as the interview. Then Monday the site went down, which to be clear I doubt had anything to do with the interview, it was just bad timing.
By the time you read this, newspapers not being as real-time as Moldovan memes, Facebook will likely have long been back online. But the point here being that we have been provided information which at the very least indicates a popular communication platform is being used to make human relations worse. And, if the assertions are correct, that the same platform knows this but doesn’t mind since operating in this fashion is good for business.
This must be investigated, and if true this must be stopped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.