Father’s Day this past Sunday and got together with my son and his family. Always pleasant, but you already knew that.
As we talked and there were questions and stories about times gone by. Sitting there on the couch, grandson between us, it reminded me we’ll need to, at some point, talk about life during the Great Pandemic of ‘20-21 with the generations to come.
I’d imagine those who survived the Great Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 had the same experience, answering questions, telling the stories. I don’t recall asking a lot of questions about it of my grandparents, but then pandemics just don’t have the same story-telling weight of wars and economic collapses and they got to see some doozies.
Regardless, a good grandparent remembers these things and has stories, and on top of that I was (am) a reporter during the Great Pandemic of ‘20-21, better to give some thought to what is, for now, a recent event. And sure, the GP-21 isn’t quite over yet, we still have friends going through some rather dire circumstances because of it, but things are getting back to pre-pandemic levels. Right now it’s easier to be served a vaccine than it is a beer, and crowds are forming for all the reasons crowds form.
And I picture myself on the couch, years from now, children gathered at my feet, the older ones sitting nearby. “It’s time for Grandpa to tell us about the Great Pandemic. Our teacher-robot spoke of that thing, in section 16 of lesson 251. Please Grandpa, for you are so wise [this is my story, I’ll tell it my way] tell us of your time when a virus threatened the land!”
And they will gaze up at me with loving-yet-admiring eyes, having come to this same well to hear my stories of light bulbs and cars which traveled on the ground.
“We called it,” I’ll begin my tale, “the time of elastic waistbands.”
Now, reader, I realize you don’t recall it ever being called that. At the same time what are you going to do? Tell your children a different story? Just so you know, if the grand-kids ask I’m going to tell them you’re telling the story wrong. (I intend to be one of those obstinate old-timers, kindly, sure, but obstinate.)
“We called it that,” I’ll tell them, “because we used to sit around and watch television and eat donuts. We were bored and had to stay inside. The good news was television had a lot to watch where you could kill time, and donuts were cheap and plentiful. This was before the Great Sugar Elimination.”
(And you notice all these things have “Great” in front of them? Like “Best pandemic ever?”)
And, reader, in the interest of transparency, I’m telling you: That was the GP-21 on this end. The lock down order came, and in my mind it was an extended snow day. I was going to write a novel; I was going to learn Spanish. I was going to get our decades of memories in this house in some kind of order. You bet, that’s what I was going to do.
Instead it was sitting on the couch and eating donuts. Once in a while I’d watch an online news conference and submit a story. Sweatpants the whole time, elastic waistbands. The stories were submitted online, so no direct human interaction there. Donuts, you could order donuts along with the rest of the groceries using that same online. Sometimes you’d call the family, make sure everyone was doing okay, that was it.
Open the refrigerator door and stare, find something to eat. Repeat.
“And children, that’s why Grandpa’s novel didn’t come out ‘til years later.”
And then one of the care-robots will play a soothing tune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.