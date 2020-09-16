The Van Buren County Master Gardeners were excited to award Vaiva Pack with one of the ‘We Noticed’ awards this month. She was nominated by three different people. Her yard did not disappoint us. It was very worthy of the three nominations. Vaiva lives in Clinton, on the other side of a small lake, so the view is amazing. Even more amazing was the garden. She has a wide array of plants and trees, with color all year. Her yard is always growing and expanding. She is currently working on a medicinal garden. She even has a spot that she uses as a plant nursery. A favorite was the banana trees and the gigantic elephant ear plants. The landscape is multi-layered with different plants and interest on each level. Vaiva definitely has done a lot of work.
The second recipient is Sue Scroggins, of Fairfield Bay. She was nominated by the Millers. Her garden is well organized and perfectly arranged. This garden was very impressive. It is very attractive with various flowers. Her yard backs onto Mountain Ranch golf course and therefore has a lovely view, that they can enjoy from their back porch. Mrs. Scroggins does all the work herself and it must take a long time to get it so perfect.
So, congratulations to both of these ladies and thank you for making Van Buren County more beautiful. As a reminder, we are always looking for nominations, just send me a message at birdies_nest2004@yahoo.com. You can nominate yourself, your friend, or even a yard that you enjoy looking at. As fall and winter approach gardens may not be at their peak, but if you have enjoyed it at any time of the year then please nominate it.
Disclaimer: University of Arkansas, United States Department of Agriculture and County Governments Cooperating. The Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to all eligible persons regardless of race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer
