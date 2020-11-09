This election cycle, like so many other things this year, was unlike any other. Voter turnout numbers show that there is a resurgence in the belief in the electoral process. Many states reported a record number of first-time voters as well. The volume of voter turnout serves as a positive sign. The hyper-partisan nature of the country will have to calm before this to be seen as a positive. The climate of the culture has made it impossible to see the forest for all the trees that keep getting in the way.
Republicans may have surrendered the White House, but it is difficult to say it was a losing election cycle. Republicans overperformed in some parts of the country picking up more seats in the House. With some races still close to call, it appears the Republicans will see a net gain of six seats in the House. If candidates in these races hold, Congress has not seen much of a shift of power as much as they have seen more of a balance of power. The Senate majority will have to wait until January with two seats up in Georgia’s runoff election. Many find it difficult to reconcile republican gains with the narrative of nefarious behavior that will continue to cloud the election’s results.
President Trump’s strategy to stump hard for voter turnout paid dividends among rural voters on election day. GOP leaders from across the country took a page from the president’s playbook and used it in close congressional races. The strategy proved to be a variable in Arkansas’s 2nd Congressional District. The delegation campaigned alongside Congressman Hill the weekend before the election.
On a state level, the GOP base expanded majority control in the statehouse by adding two state senate seats from South Arkansas. Arkansas is among other southern states where Republicans hold a super-majority in both the house and the senate. GOP strategists promise to focus on how to hold and expand their majorities during the 2022 election cycle. I know, I know, too soon.
On their path to securing the White House Democrats managed to flip four key states that they lost in 2016. History was also made by sending the first bi-racial female to serve as a Vice President. It is impossible for a white male to comprehend what this means to little girls of all races who are observing this historic moment. Believing I could achieve anything was a dream that never seemed far fetched to me. I have come to realize that, despite our claims, this hope is a luxury clouded with inequality. If the election results hold, the number of republican women holding office will almost double.
Over the past couple of months, women have emerged to secure key roles. This encouraging trend boosts the narrative that who you are or where you come from should not be a barrier for you to achieve your dreams. This is not a signal that we have solved gender inequality in every sector, but it does provide hope. The climate that exists makes these historic gains impossible to celebrate and that is the real tragedy.
The results of the election are not as important as the wake that it will leave behind. The hyper-partisan environment has infected every area of our lives. Party lines now define friendships, family dynamics, social structures, and communities. Some fear that the next few months could be trying one's for the country. It is not unique for transitions of power to cause some level of anxiety. What is historical, is the uncertainty of how long this anxiety will persist.
While the politcal climate experienes a slight shift, I encourage you to remember these important truths. The value of a person is not determined by political, religious, or ethnic affiliation. When we choose to label someone based on any of those metrics, we dehumanize them. We have forgotten that unity does not mean uniformity. The differences of opinions we share have always been the strength of the country. We need to re-learn the art of disagreeing while still maintaining a level of civility. The practice of re-learning this art will only be fruitful if it is pursued with mutual understanding, patience, and a desire to learn from one another.
