There’s something to be said for wintertime.
Oh, it’s no summer, no splashing around outside in the bright sun, no games and sports, the smell of fresh-cut grass and all that. No, nothing like that this time of year.
Skies are often as not gray and, as we saw this past week, weather reports are often delivered with furrowed brows as whatever arctic offense prepares to blow in and gray the skies further, if not lower the temps.
I thought about this, waking up at 2 a.m. to to sound of sleet bouncing off the house … as I rolled over and went back to sleep.
And then waking up the next morning – a little later than usual – and staring out the window at the road and making sure, yeah, this was a good day for not going out.
And you know what? I should apologize: A real newsman would have put on his fur-lined parka, hooked up the sled dogs and gone out there and done some reporting (“Yup, real slippery and the dogs are cold”) but no, not this guy.
It was winter weather and I (we) were staying in. The heck with it.
And of course, oh the luck! We had two 2 a.m. sleet mornings in a row, so that was two days in a row to stare out the window, have an internal debate about hooking the cat up to a sled (we don’t have a dog these days) and plan on breakfast followed by a work-from-home day, again.
Something to be said about wintertime.
Was talking to Mom and she reminded of a massive blizzard back when we lived in the Philadelphia suburbs. It was Christmas Eve, I want to say 1965, and it was a monster. The church was having Midnight Mass and my brother and I, being the family who lived close to the church, were called in as the only altar boys available.
Blowing snow, knee deep, as we crossed our back yard, then the church’s parking lot, to get inside. We got things ready as altar boys do, the priest showed up and at midnight, snow still coming down, blowing against the windows, we had mass.
Normally midnight mass was a huge event, and there weren’t 10 people in the sanctuary. With that, 1965 was a long time ago and I can’t recall much else, just the walk in, the near-empty church, and … well I’m sure it was Christmas at home afterward, no visiting or being visited with relatives after a snow like that.
And you wake up warm and dry and remember those days back before an awful lot of things happened and hear the sleet banging around outside and know you can just stay in bed. And you roll over and go back to sleep.
Granted that wasn’t true for everybody, not by a long shot. Any number of people who serve the community had to get out, slide around and deal with it so they could be there for us. (And if that’s you: Thanks.)
Something to be said for wintertime.
