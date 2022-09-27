Thelma Dalphine Sheets, 85, of Clinton, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, on Monday, Sept. 18, 2022. She was born May 2, 1937, in Clinton, Arkansas, to the late Sam Dave Barnett and Effie Mae McMurtry.
Thelma was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers.
Thelma enjoyed beautiful flowers and watching the birds, she loved animals of all kinds, and her favorite pastime was fishing and yard selling; however, what brought her most delight was her family. Thelma loved spending time with those whom she loved, cutting up and laughing with her family, she loved kidding them about their holy jeans. They will always be able to hear her say “Don’t you have any better jeans than that”? Thelma will always be remembered for her warm smile, her kindness, and the love that flowed from her heart.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family – husband of 63 years, Tommy Sheets; daughters, Dianna Henderson, Bonny Cooley and Rose Riet-kerk; son, Johnnie Sheets; grandchildren, Renee Sutterfield, Jonathan Cooley, Ciara Riet-kerk, Jessie Jane Riet-kerk, Nathaniel Riet-kerk, Trent Cooley and Tyler Sheets; great-grandchildren, Cori Sutterfield and Daisy Sutterfield; and a host of nieces and nephews. Thelma will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
