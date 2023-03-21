I thought Cecil Bane could give me an interesting story about his childhood.
Cecil Bane was born in 1935, in a two-room log house on Main Street in Arlberg, Arkansas. He started school when he was 5 years old in Arlberg. His first-grade school teacher was Lummy Reaves.
The first radio Cecil ever saw was in 1941. His school teacher brought it to school so he could hear the news about the war – World War II had just started. The first airplane he ever saw was a B-29, he was at school when they came flying real low up the river over Arlberg.
Cecil’s next school teachers were Miss Len Jones and June Farris. Cecil got in trouble one day at school for imitating a train whistle. He lived right by the train tracks and he got real good at making the sound. Once there was a train wreck near the school and the teachers took the children to see it. They watched the railroad workers work on the damaged tracks and the damaged freight cars.
In 1944, Mack McKrell put in an orphanage. It was a two-story building with about 100 children. There was a hospital next door to the orphanage. There was also a canning factory close to the orphanage. They had a big farm, the boys in the orphanage worked. They raised a lot of the vegetables that they canned in the canning factory. [To be continued next week.]
