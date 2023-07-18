I am thinking about the story my husband, Jimmy Lee Murray, told me about him and his cousin, Darrell Murray, going to Kansas to work in the wheat harvest in 1954 the summer after they got out of school.
They caught a bus in Clinton and went to Great Bend, Kansas, where a man picked them up and took them to his farm to harvest his wheat. Darrell was driving a combine and Jimmy was hauling the wheat to a grainery in a pickup truck, with tall sideboards. The farmer had a place for them to sleep and they ate with the farmer and his wife. That job lasted about two weeks.
Another farmer at another farm had a job for them loading grain off the ground, there was more shoveling than augering grain onto a truck. After that, he said he had another job and they told him they didn’t want it if it was as hard as that one. These boys grew up working at a sawmill in Arkansas.
So that farmer took them to Houisington, Kansas, where they discovered the bus was on strike. So they caught a passenger train going east and got off of it and caught a train going north and south. That train stopped at dairy farms and picked up milk, they rode it to Conway, Arkansas.
They got off the train and started walking up 65 north and decided since it was getting dark, to sleep in a sage grass field. The next morning they started walking toward Shirley, when this new car passed them and pulled off the road. It was Carolyn Jones Lewis, she had went to school with them at Shirley. Carolyn was living at Conway and was on her was to Shirley, to visit her parents Bud and Merill Jones of Shirley. She gave them a ride all the way home.
