I wonder how much damage the weed and tree poison is doing to us and has done to us and our environment. We are exposed to it in public and private use, sometimes we know it and sometimes we don’t.
It is dangerous to pick up trash along our roads in the summer because we don’t know what it is contaminated with. What will kill our trees and bugs will kill us if we are exposed to enough of it. The chemicals that are put out on the mountains are carried to the lakes by the rain water, and that is where our youth love to swim in the summer months.
I think the natural weeds growing along our county roads are beautiful and most of them are wonderful pollinators.
I remember back in the 1970s, our neighbor had his timber sprayed from an airplane to clear his land for cattle farming. The next spring we found where dozens of land turtles had died about a hundred yards from his sprayed land. All of the beautiful wild pink azaleas had died. We will never know how much wildlife was killed that lived in the water at the head of Lost Creek.
We may know when it is too late.
