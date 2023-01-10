As a child we carried water from a spring. There was a big log that had fallen across the trail on the side of the hill. My mama told me once she had jumped over that log and landed on a snake that had flopped up on both ends. After that I always looked over the log before I stepped over it. This was the same spring that my mama had carried water from when she was young. We also stored our milk and butter in this spring when it was hot. The water was nice and cool when it came out of the ground. My two sisters younger than me helped carry water. We were happy when we got a water well drilled.
For most of my life, until I married, we lived on the Treece homestead at the end of what is now Blair Road. Later we had a well drilled, it was about 60 feet to the water. We liked to pull the water out of the well. The well bucket held about two gallons. We built some strong muscles, pulling all our water out of that well. We used rain water as much as we could.
Our well bucket was about three feet long and held two gallons of water. There was a valve in the middle of the well bucket that would raise up to let the water in and would close when the bucket was pulled up. When we got the bucket to the top of the well, we put the well bucket over our water bucket and lifted the valve to empty the well bucket.
We had a good laugh when we had some visitors from Missouri who had never seen a deep water well, so they wanted to see how it worked. They took our water bucket out to the well. They let the well bucket down into the well, pulled it up and looked at it for a while then turned it upside down to pour the water out. They spilled most of the water. My sisters and I had some good muscles – we would see who could pull the bucket up the fastest.
There were well posts with a pulley connected to them and a chain that went through the pulley. The higher the well post, the easier it was to draw water.
