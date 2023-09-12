I am thinking about the county fairs. This week is county fair week for a lot of counties.
When the farmer’s son decides to show a pig, he picks the best pig of the litter. He works with that pig for months training that pig to walk with him and to take a bath. On judging day, it is a pampered pig.
When the farmer’s daughter shows a heifer at the fair, she teaches her to be brushed and to lead. If she needs a new halter and lead rope, she gets one. All because she wants a blue ribbon.
Why would the farmer’s wife bring her canned goods to the fair in a dirty jar and the judge get sticky fingers while handling the jar?
When canned goods are showed at the fair, the ring should be removed, the jar washed and the seal checked. If the ring is rusty or dirty, it needs a new ring. The head space is different for vegetables, fruits and jams & jellies. You can get instructions from the county extension agent.
