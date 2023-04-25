I thought Dean Bonds would be an interesting person for this week. His parents were Jim and Mary Grant Bonds from Searcy County. They homesteaded on Pee Dee Creek and that is where Dean was born. They moved to where Dean lives now when Dean was thirteen years old. Dean had three brothers Andrew, Marvin, Vernon and two sisters Ruby and Oliveia.
Dean attended school at Holly Mountain, where the church is now and at Plant near where the church is now.
Dean lived in Leslie for a while, he worked on the Ed Mayes herford farm and when they needed help at the stave mill they asked Dean to work there. He rode the train from Leslie, to Elba, Arlberg and Shirley.
Dean’s first car was a 31 A model, black,with a soft fabric top. The first time he saw his future wife,Guyla Little, was at a Brush Arbor Church Meeting at Highway 110 and Lute Mountain Road. He had a car and gave Guyla and her sisters Judy and Oleda a ride home in his car. They lived about a mile away on Highway 110. He thinks it was about two years before they got married. Dean and Guyla raised three girls and a boy.
When Dean was 25 years old, he and his brother Andrew bought a sawmill. He cut his own lumber and hauled it, then sold the sawmill and started logging. Dean quit logging when he was 88 years old and he is now 95. He skidded logs with a mule for years and later used a 4 wheel drive tractor.
Dean said when he was young you had to make your own work. He told me about working with Jimmy Lee Murray, at a sawmill in Shirley, in 1954 after Jimmy got out of high school. Dean said it was hot and Jimmy told him, I have never been so tired in all my life. Dean told him, but we have to keep working.
