Back in the 1950s, we lived about a mile from the school bus stop. We always ate breakfast before we left for school – most of the time it was biscuits and gravy.
When we got off the school bus in the afternoon we had an after school snack. In the fall, the first one was wild muscadines that the vine had grown into a tree beside the road. When they were gone, the wild plums were ready. After them came the wild persimmons. By the time the persimmons were gone we were able to find winter huckleberries and black haws.
When the cold winter months came, we just got home as fast as we could. About the time school was out, we were eating wild dewberries. Then June brought wild huckleberries and wild plums. With July came blackberries.
I had wanted to teach my grandchildren about all the wild fruit in the woods. Now it is almost impossible to find it before the wild animals and birds get it. The crows and wild turkey like the berries, the crows will eat all the wild and tame fruit.
Our wild food was healthy food, only touched by the hand of mother nature.
